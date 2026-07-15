Cruise reveals wildest transformation for oil baron in 'Digger'

In the trailer, Cruise shows up with a gray combover, pot belly, and a strong southern accent, plus some unforgettable fake teeth.

He compared this role to his over-the-top Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder and joked, "I put the teeth on, and it's like, 'Let's f-kin' go,'"

The film teams him with director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu for what Cruise calls one of his toughest roles ever.

Fans can't get over how different he looks in the poster, social media has been buzzing since its release.

Digger is shaping up to be one of Cruise's boldest performances yet.