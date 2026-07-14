Cruise to appear at FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony
Tom Cruise is set to make a special appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony in New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 (July 20 IST).
The star-studded show will also feature live performances from Italian singer Laura Pausini, former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams, and internet personality IShowSpeed, so expect a pretty epic send-off.
Hudson to sing US national anthem
Academy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will sing the US national anthem before the teams take the field.
Fans can head in early for interactive experiences, with gates opening at 11am local time (8:30pm IST) and the ceremony starting at 1:30pm (11pm IST).
This World Cup is historic, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the US with a record-breaking lineup of 48 teams. France, Spain, England, and Argentina are battling for the final spots.