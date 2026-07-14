Cruise to appear at FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

Academy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will sing the US national anthem before the teams take the field.

Fans can head in early for interactive experiences, with gates opening at 11am local time (8:30pm IST) and the ceremony starting at 1:30pm (11pm IST).

This World Cup is historic, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the US with a record-breaking lineup of 48 teams. France, Spain, England, and Argentina are battling for the final spots.