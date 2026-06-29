Cruise's 3-minute 'Digger' teaser recycles classics and divides fans Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Tom Cruise just dropped the teaser for his new film Digger, and reactions are all over the place.

Most of the three-minute trailer is a highlight reel from Cruise's classic hits like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

Some fans loved this throwback to his legacy, but others felt a bit tricked, expecting more about the actual movie.