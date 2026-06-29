Cruise's 3-minute 'Digger' teaser recycles classics and divides fans
Entertainment
Tom Cruise just dropped the teaser for his new film Digger, and reactions are all over the place.
Most of the three-minute trailer is a highlight reel from Cruise's classic hits like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.
Some fans loved this throwback to his legacy, but others felt a bit tricked, expecting more about the actual movie.
'Digger' casts Cruise as oil tycoon
Digger is a big shift for Cruise: he plays Rockwell, an oil tycoon trying to undo an environmental mess he caused.
Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu and described as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions," the film also stars Riz Ahmed, Sandra Huller, and John Goodman.
Mark your calendar: Digger hits IMAX screens only on October 2, 2026.