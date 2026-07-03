Crunchyroll and Sony reissue 1988 anime 'Akira' in 4K IMAX Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Akira, the legendary 1988 anime, is hitting theaters again in stunning 4K and IMAX starting September 4, 2026.

Crunchyroll and Sony are bringing the cyberpunk classic to the big screen in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English dub.

If you have never seen it or just want to relive its iconic animation and wild dystopian vibes, this is your chance.