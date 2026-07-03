Crunchyroll and Sony reissue 1988 anime 'Akira' in 4K IMAX
Akira, the legendary 1988 anime, is hitting theaters again in stunning 4K and IMAX starting September 4, 2026.
Crunchyroll and Sony are bringing the cyberpunk classic to the big screen in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English dub.
If you have never seen it or just want to relive its iconic animation and wild dystopian vibes, this is your chance.
Tokyo faces total destruction in 'Akira'
Set in a chaotic Tokyo after World War III, Akira follows Kaneda as he tries to save his friend Tetsuo, who has gained dangerous psychic powers thanks to secret experiments.
As things spiral out of control, the city faces total destruction.
Hollywood's remake plans did not pan out, but this re-release gives new fans (and longtime ones) a fresh way to experience a film that changed anime (and pop culture) forever.