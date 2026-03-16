CSK to stop using Rajinikanth's film songs in promos: Report Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) told the Madras High Court they will stop using songs and other film sound recordings (for example, songs and background scores) from Rajinikanth's movies like Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in their promos, unless they get proper permission.

This comes after Sun TV sued them for ₹1 crore, saying CSK used these tracks in social media ads to hype up their 2026 Match Jersey without authorization.