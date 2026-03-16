CSK to stop using Rajinikanth's film songs in promos: Report
Entertainment
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) told the Madras High Court they will stop using songs and other film sound recordings (for example, songs and background scores) from Rajinikanth's movies like Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in their promos, unless they get proper permission.
This comes after Sun TV sued them for ₹1 crore, saying CSK used these tracks in social media ads to hype up their 2026 Match Jersey without authorization.
CSK pushed back by saying they had no issues before
Sun TV claims CSK used songs like "Harbour Gang" from Coolie and music by Anirudh Ravichander to boost merch sales among South Indian fans.
CSK pushed back, saying they had used bits of these tracks for years with no issue until now, but have promised to follow copyright rules going forward.