Culpo schedules C-section for 2nd baby so McCaffrey briefly attends
Entertainment
Olivia Culpo just opened up about her birth plan for her second child.
She's scheduled for a C-section since a vaginal birth after cesarean, or VBAC, isn't possible after welcoming daughter Colette last year.
The timing is set so husband Christian McCaffrey, who's busy with 49ers training, can be there (even if only briefly) before heading back to football.
Culpo grateful amid overwhelming solo parenting
With Christian starting his NFL season soon, Olivia admitted everything feels "overwhelming" about handling things mostly solo but is grateful for her support system.
The couple announced their second pregnancy on Olivia's birthday this May with sweet family photos featuring sonogram pictures.