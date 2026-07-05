Dev Benegal's 'English, August' heads to Venice Film Festival

Actor's reaction

Here's what Bose said about the film's restoration

Bose took to Instagram to share his excitement about the film's premiere. He wrote, "So I have some news for you for all those people over the last 30 years who have been asking me for a copy of English, August... Um, do I have some way to download it? And the answer has been a flat no." "Well, the Film Heritage Foundation...have restored English, August to its pristine glory," he added.