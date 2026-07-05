Dev Benegal's 'English, August' heads to Venice Film Festival
What's the story
Dev Benegal's 1994 cult classic English, August, starring Rahul Bose, is set to be rediscovered with a 4K restoration. The film will have its world premiere in the Venice Classics section at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The announcement was made by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which has had a successful run at Venice for three consecutive years. The movie also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shivaji Satham.
Actor's reaction
Here's what Bose said about the film's restoration
Bose took to Instagram to share his excitement about the film's premiere. He wrote, "So I have some news for you for all those people over the last 30 years who have been asking me for a copy of English, August... Um, do I have some way to download it? And the answer has been a flat no." "Well, the Film Heritage Foundation...have restored English, August to its pristine glory," he added.
Film's legacy
This is what 'English, August' is all about
English, August is based on Upamanyu Chatterjee's 1988 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Agastya Sen, a young, urban civil servant posted to a remote town. The film explores his struggles to adapt to this new environment while also reflecting on life in post-colonial India. Over the years, it has grown into a cult classic.
Restoration hurdles
Restoration of the film was challenging
The restoration of English, August was not without its challenges. The original camera and sound negatives were no longer available, forcing the team to work with two surviving 35mm release prints. Sound restoration was possible using original archival digital audio tapes preserved by Benegal. Despite these hurdles, the film will now be presented at the Venice International Film Festival by Benegal, Bose, producer and production designer Anuradha Parikh, and FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.