Cumberbatch denies zebra crossing claims after London argument with cyclist Entertainment May 11, 2026

Benedict Cumberbatch (yep, Sherlock and Dr. Strange himself) got into a heated 10-minute argument with a cyclist on a London street.

The cyclist accused him of going through a zebra crossing and going through three lights, but Cumberbatch denied it and said he was being verbally abused instead.

No charges were filed, and both went their separate ways.