Cumberbatch denies zebra crossing claims after London argument with cyclist
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch (yep, Sherlock and Dr. Strange himself) got into a heated 10-minute argument with a cyclist on a London street.
The cyclist accused him of going through a zebra crossing and going through three lights, but Cumberbatch denied it and said he was being verbally abused instead.
No charges were filed, and both went their separate ways.
Cumberbatch smiled and remains busy
Even though things got tense, Cumberbatch kept his cool. He was lovely with them and even made time to smile at kids who recognized him as "Dr Strange."
The moment was published by The Sun.
Meanwhile, he's still busy with upcoming projects like Wife and Dog and Morning, keeping his fan-favorite status intact.