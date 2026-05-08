Cumming criticizes BAFTA over Davidson's racial slurs and apology
Alan Cumming, host of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, has openly criticized BAFTA after Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson shouted racial slurs during the ceremony.
Cumming said he was only told Davidson might make noise, not that he could use offensive language, so when it happened, he was shocked and felt unprepared.
He also regretted reading an apology on air, saying it didn't feel serious enough.
'I Swear' wins despite slur broadcast
BAFTA later said they'd asked the BBC to remove the slurs from the delayed broadcast, but that didn't happen.
Despite everything, Davidson's film I Swear still won two awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Robert Aramayo.
The next BAFTA TV Awards are set for May 10 in London with Greg Davies hosting and performances by Cat Burns and AURORA.