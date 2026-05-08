Cumming criticizes BAFTA over Davidson's racial slurs and apology Entertainment May 08, 2026

Alan Cumming, host of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, has openly criticized BAFTA after Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson shouted racial slurs during the ceremony.

Cumming said he was only told Davidson might make noise, not that he could use offensive language, so when it happened, he was shocked and felt unprepared.

He also regretted reading an apology on air, saying it didn't feel serious enough.