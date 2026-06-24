Cuoco shows baby bump at Los Angeles HBO premiere Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Kaley Cuoco just made her first public appearance since sharing she's expecting baby number two.

At the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness, she rocked a black maxi dress and heels, happily cradling her bump.

Cuoco and fiance Tom Pelphrey are getting ready to welcome their second daughter; their oldest, Matilda, is three.