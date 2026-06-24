Cuoco shows baby bump at Los Angeles HBO premiere
Entertainment
Kaley Cuoco just made her first public appearance since sharing she's expecting baby number two.
At the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness, she rocked a black maxi dress and heels, happily cradling her bump.
Cuoco and fiance Tom Pelphrey are getting ready to welcome their second daughter; their oldest, Matilda, is three.
Cuoco and Pelphrey announced expecting daughter
Earlier this month, Cuoco and Pelphrey announced the news with sweet family photos on Instagram.
One shot featured Matilda with a sprinkle cake that revealed pink inside: another girl!
Cuoco also posted mirror selfies from her pregnancy journey, calling it "completing our little family."
She previously told PEOPLE they were open to another child before tying the knot.