Cusack backs Indian students over NEET-UG leak, praises Roy essay

The protests got more intense on July 22, with clashes between students and Delhi Police: students say police used too much force, while officials claim protesters broke rules.

Videos of these confrontations have gone viral, sparking concern across India.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is now on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, and Rahul Gandhi joined earlier this week.

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Alia Bhatt have also spoken up for the students' call for education reform.