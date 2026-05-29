Cusack returns to red carpet at 'Toy Story 5' premiere
Entertainment
Joan Cusack just made her first red carpet appearance since 2015, showing up at the Toy Story 5 premiere in London.
She's back as Jessie the cowgirl in Pixar and Disney's new sequel, which hits theaters June 19.
Fans will see her alongside Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz), and Tony Hale (Forky).
Cusack poses with Burke, nonprofit leader
Cusack rocked a classic white shirt and black skirt for the event, posing with her husband Richard Burke, who leads a nonprofit supporting immigration services.
She also hung out with Greta Lee, director Andrew Stanton, and producer Lindsey Collins.
Besides acting, Cusack is known for Oscar-nominated roles and an Emmy win for Shameless; lately she's been running her Chicago gift shop, Judy Maxwell Home.