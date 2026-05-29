Cusack returns to red carpet at 'Toy Story 5' premiere

Cusack poses with Burke, nonprofit leader

Cusack rocked a classic white shirt and black skirt for the event, posing with her husband Richard Burke, who leads a nonprofit supporting immigration services.

She also hung out with Greta Lee, director Andrew Stanton, and producer Lindsey Collins.

Besides acting, Cusack is known for Oscar-nominated roles and an Emmy win for Shameless; lately she's been running her Chicago gift shop, Judy Maxwell Home.