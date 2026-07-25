Cusack stepping away from acting to write 'Momo' graphic novel
Entertainment
John Cusack, best known for Serendipity, is stepping away from acting to write his first graphic novel, Momo.
Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, he shared how writing gave him real creative freedom, unlike movies, which often get shaped by outside pressures and big budgets.
Mad Cave's 'Momo' debuts September 29
Momo drops September 29, 2026, from Mad Cave Studios with art by Ignacio Noe.
The story mixes genres and follows two fugitives on a wild road trip in 1972 to recover an ancient artifact for TV legend Jackie Gleason.
Cusack loved the process because "nobody edited anything I wrote or that he drew." He even said if fans want a movie adaptation, he'd consider acting again, marking an exciting twist in his career.