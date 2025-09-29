Cyber Crime Police bust ₹3,700cr Tollywood movie piracy ring

Gang used sophisticated methods to execute their operations

The gang mixed server hacking with sneaky in-theater cam-cording to grab new releases, then uploaded them to sites like 1TamilBlasters and Movierulz.

Payments and ad money all flowed through cryptocurrency, making the trail harder to follow.

Cyril Raj from Tamil Nadu is said to be the mastermind—he's been running 1TamilBlasters from abroad since 2020 and reportedly made over ₹2 crore in crypto.

With this bust, the Telugu film industry is calling for tougher cyber laws to help protect future releases.