Cyber Crime Police bust ₹3,700cr Tollywood movie piracy ring
Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have taken down a high-tech movie piracy ring that reportedly cost the Telugu film industry around ₹3,700 crore.
The group leaked big titles like HIT 3, Game Changer, and more.
Five people are now in custody for their roles in this operation.
Gang used sophisticated methods to execute their operations
The gang mixed server hacking with sneaky in-theater cam-cording to grab new releases, then uploaded them to sites like 1TamilBlasters and Movierulz.
Payments and ad money all flowed through cryptocurrency, making the trail harder to follow.
Cyril Raj from Tamil Nadu is said to be the mastermind—he's been running 1TamilBlasters from abroad since 2020 and reportedly made over ₹2 crore in crypto.
With this bust, the Telugu film industry is calling for tougher cyber laws to help protect future releases.