Cyrus marries with Daoud using viral $9 brown mascara
Miley Cyrus just got married in a ceremony, and her makeup choice is making waves.
Her artist, Janice Daoud, used a $9 brown mascara that's gone viral on Amazon for giving lashes a "three times longer" look; plus it's clump-free and easy to wash off.
It has been purchased more than 100,000 times this month alone at Amazon.
Daoud used niacinamide hyaluronic acid foundation
Instead of the usual bridal glam, Daoud went for Miley's signature style with lightweight foundation (packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid) for a fresh glow.
She finished the look with two natural blush shades: simple, elegant, and totally doable at home for about $6.