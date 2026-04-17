Singer D4vd arrested over murder of 14-year-old girl

The Los Angeles Police have arrested singer D4vd , whose real name is David Burke, on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old girl. The victim's decomposed body was found in an apparently abandoned Tesla registered to him last September. The car was towed from the Hollywood Hills after officers were alerted to a foul odor coming from it.

Legal proceedings Burke is being held without bail Burke, 21, is currently being held without bail. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed, per the New York Post, that the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office on Monday for filing consideration. This development comes over seven months after the decomposed body of Celeste Rivas was discovered in Burke's car.

Investigation details Burke was previously identified as a target in investigation Burke was identified as a target in a Los Angeles County grand jury investigation into Rivas's death. The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, revealed that the "Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of Murder." Reportedly, authorities named Burke as a target in February and an investigation began.

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Discovery details Cadaver bag found in Burke's Tesla The subpoena revealed that police investigators found a cadaver bag "covered with insects and a strong odor of decay" in Burke's 2023 Tesla Model Y. Upon partially unzipping the bag, they observed a decomposed head and torso. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene, where it was discovered that Rivas's arms and legs had been severed from her body.

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Security hold Cause of death yet to be revealed The LAPD has placed a security hold on Rivas's case, preventing the release of any records or details associated with the case. This includes information about her cause and manner of death and Medical Examiner report. The order was issued after several Los Angeles TV stations reported that Burke was a suspect in the case.