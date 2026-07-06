'Daadi Ki Shaadi' family comedy starring Kapoor tops Netflix India
Entertainment
Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and a fun ensemble cast, just shot to the top of Netflix India's charts.
The film's heartfelt story about family, mixed with plenty of laughs, has really connected with viewers, so much so that one fan called it "like getting a hug from your daadi."
RTAKE readies multilingual 'OM' project
Producer Shraddha Agrawal shared that the movie was "always made with families in mind, and clearly, audiences are feeling the love."
Up next for RTAKE Studios: a big multilingual project called OM featuring stars like Dhanush and Mammootty, so keep an eye out!