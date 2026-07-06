'Daadi Ki Shaadi' family comedy starring Kapoor tops Netflix India Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and a fun ensemble cast, just shot to the top of Netflix India's charts.

The film's heartfelt story about family, mixed with plenty of laughs, has really connected with viewers, so much so that one fan called it "like getting a hug from your daadi."