Where to watch Neetu-Kapil's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' after theatrical run

Daadi Ki Shaadi revolves around a lonely grandmother whose social media post creates trouble for her granddaughter's wedding, leading to a chaotic, confusing situation. The film explores themes of family, tradition, love in old age, and generational gaps. It also stars R. Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

Actor's preparation

Kapoor Sahni had shared this note after wrapping up shoot

Kapoor Sahni had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram after wrapping up the shoot of Daadi Ki Shaadi. She wrote, "Firsts are always special. Because it's those very "firsts" that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives." "We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens."