Where to watch Neetu-Kapil's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' after theatrical run
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi film Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, will be released on Netflix after its theatrical run. The film is set to hit theaters on May 8. It marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's debut in Bollywood and is directed by Ashish R Mohan. The movie also stars Sadia Khateeb and features a supporting cast including Yograj Singh, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Deepak Dutta, and Swaran Pandey.
Film's theme
This is what happens in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'
Daadi Ki Shaadi revolves around a lonely grandmother whose social media post creates trouble for her granddaughter's wedding, leading to a chaotic, confusing situation. The film explores themes of family, tradition, love in old age, and generational gaps. It also stars R. Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.
Actor's preparation
Kapoor Sahni had shared this note after wrapping up shoot
Kapoor Sahni had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram after wrapping up the shoot of Daadi Ki Shaadi. She wrote, "Firsts are always special. Because it's those very "firsts" that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives." "We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens."