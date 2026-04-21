'Daadi Ki Shaadi' trailer: Neetu-Kapil promise chaos, confusion, fun 

Trailer highlights

Trailer sets up hilarious plot of the film

The trailer of Daadi Ki Shaadi introduces us to the characters and sets up the plot. Sharma's character is all set to marry a woman (Sadia Khateeb) after searching for three years when his bride's grandmother (Kapoor) decides to get married, leading to a hilarious chain of events. The film also stars R. Sarathkumar in a pivotal role. It will hit theaters on May 8.