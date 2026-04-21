'Daadi Ki Shaadi' trailer: Neetu-Kapil promise chaos, confusion, fun
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi has been released. The Bollywood film stars Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kapil Sharma in lead roles. The unique comedy-drama is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan, and produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Akshit Lahoria, Gurjot Singh, Ginni Chatrath, and Komal Shahani. Hiren Gandhi, Azmat Jagmag, and Sandesh Agrawal are the co-producers.
Trailer highlights
Trailer sets up hilarious plot of the film
The trailer of Daadi Ki Shaadi introduces us to the characters and sets up the plot. Sharma's character is all set to marry a woman (Sadia Khateeb) after searching for three years when his bride's grandmother (Kapoor) decides to get married, leading to a hilarious chain of events. The film also stars R. Sarathkumar in a pivotal role. It will hit theaters on May 8.
Cast details
Kapoor Sahni makes Bollywood debut with this film
Daadi Ki Shaadi marks Kapoor Sahni's Bollywood debut. Last year, she shared a heartfelt note on social media after wrapping up the shoot for her first Hindi film. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Yograj Singh, Teju Kolhapure, Deepak K. Dutta, Hooda Jitender, Aditi Mittal, Nikhat Hegde, Vidhaan S Sharma, Swarna Pandey, Ishan Chadha, Champa Flora David Jacob, Parveen H, Mohammed Ali, and Rahul Singh.