'Daayra' 1st look pits Kapoor Khan Sukumaran September 18 release
Entertainment
The first look at Daayra is out, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran on opposite sides of a tense crime scene.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this marks the duo's first film together and lands in theaters September 18, 2026.
The poster teases a story packed with tough questions about justice and morality.
Sukumaran praises Gulzar's balanced approach
Prithviraj called working with Gulzar "a long-time wish come true," highlighting her skill in tackling sensitive topics without taking sides.
Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra continues Gulzar's streak after hits like Talvar and Raazi.
Expect an intense, thoughtful dive into crime and accountability: definitely one for fans of gritty dramas.