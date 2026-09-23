'Daayra' remains slow; global total nears ₹9cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is witnessing a slow run at the box office. On Day 5, it managed to rake in only ₹0.5 crore across 1,493 shows. This brings the total India gross collection to ₹6.6 crore and total India net collection to ₹5.5 crore so far.
Box office performance
Overseas earnings saw a slight increase
Daayra's Day 5 collection of ₹0.5 crore is a repeat of its net collection from the previous day.
The overseas earnings also saw a slight increase, with the film collecting ₹0.2 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹1.95 crore so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection to ₹8.55 crore.
Collection trend
Film's box office performance since release day
The film's box office performance has been inconsistent since its release on September 18.
It started off with a net collection of ₹1 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹1.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3. However, it dropped significantly to ₹0.5 crore each on Days 4 and 5.
The overall occupancy for Daayra was recorded at a low of around 15% across all shows on Tuesday (Day 5).
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Daayra'
Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is an investigative thriller inspired by true events.
The story follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as they find themselves on opposite sides of a controversial case.
The film delves into themes of truth, accountability, and the moral boundaries of justice.
It was released in theaters in Hindi and Malayalam, and received mixed to positive reviews.