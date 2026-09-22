'Daayra' falls hard; yet to collect ₹8cr after Day 4

The drastic drop in collections on Day 4 is a staggering 74.3% from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.75 crore.

The film's overseas collection also saw a decline, earning ₹0.25 crore on Day 4 and taking its total overseas gross to ₹1.75 crore so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection to ₹7.68 crore, per Sacnilk.