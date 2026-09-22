'Daayra' falls hard; yet to collect ₹8cr after Day 4
What's the story
The Hindi investigative thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections on the fourth day of its release. The film raked in a net of ₹0.45 crore across 1,562 shows on Monday (Day 4). This takes the total India gross collection to ₹5.93 crore and total India net collection to ₹4.95 crore so far.
Collection details
Film's collections in India and overseas
The drastic drop in collections on Day 4 is a staggering 74.3% from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.75 crore.
The film's overseas collection also saw a decline, earning ₹0.25 crore on Day 4 and taking its total overseas gross to ₹1.75 crore so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection to ₹7.68 crore, per Sacnilk.
Occupancy trends
Regional occupancy levels of 'Daayra'
The overall occupancy for Daayra on Day 4 was recorded at 11%, with the highest being during the night shows at 11.31%.
The film's occupancy varied across major regions, with the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessing the highest at 15.5% and Mumbai recording a lower rate of 12.8%.
Other cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Surat, and Hyderabad also showed varying levels of occupancy for this thriller film.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Daayra'
Daayra, inspired by true events, is an investigative thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as they find themselves on opposite sides of a controversial case.
The film explores themes of truth, accountability, and the moral boundaries of justice.
It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and features music by Amit Trivedi.