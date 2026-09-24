'Daayra' witnesses drop; total collection yet to cross ₹10cr

With the latest earnings, Daayra's total India gross collection has reached ₹7.13 crore and its total India net collection stands at ₹5.95 crore so far.

The film's overseas earnings have also seen a slight increase, collecting ₹0.15 crore on Day 6 and taking its total overseas gross to ₹2.1 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an estimated ₹9.23 crore till now!