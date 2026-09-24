'Daayra' witnesses drop; total collection yet to cross ₹10cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection. On its sixth day of release, the film managed to rake in a net of ₹0.45 crore across 1,401 shows. This decline is a continuation of its collection trend, which started with the opening day collection of ₹1 crore from 2,283 shows with an occupancy rate of 12%.
Collection details
A look at the film's collection in numbers
With the latest earnings, Daayra's total India gross collection has reached ₹7.13 crore and its total India net collection stands at ₹5.95 crore so far.
The film's overseas earnings have also seen a slight increase, collecting ₹0.15 crore on Day 6 and taking its total overseas gross to ₹2.1 crore so far.
This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an estimated ₹9.23 crore till now!
Collection trend
Here's how 'Daayra' performed at the box office
The drama's box office performance has been inconsistent since its release on September 18.
It started off with a net collection of ₹1 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹1.75 crore on Days 2 and 3.
However, it dropped significantly to ₹0.5 crore each on Days 4 and 5 before witnessing another decline on Day 6!
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Daayra'
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is an investigative thriller inspired by true events.
The story follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as they find themselves on opposite sides of a heinous crime investigation.
The movie delves into themes of truth, accountability, and the moral boundaries of justice.
It was released in theaters in Hindi and Malayalam and received mixed to positive reviews.