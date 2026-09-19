Kareena-Prithviraj's 'Daayra' earns just ₹90L on opening day
What's the story
Meghna Gulzar's latest directorial venture, Daayra, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has opened to a disappointing response at the box office. The film, which tells the story of two police officers caught in a moral dilemma after a controversial encounter killing in a rape-murder case, earned ₹90L on its first day.
Language release
More about 'Daayra's collection
Daayra was released in two languages, Hindi and Malayalam.
The Hindi version has contributed the most to the film's ₹90L India net collection, while the Malayalam version has reportedly earned a negligible amount.
The total worldwide collection is ₹1.08cr.
The film is currently running across 2,238 shows in India with an occupancy of 11.65% on Friday, according to Sacnilk.
Box office clash
'Vibe' beats 'Daayra'
Kapoor Khan is also up against her brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu, at the box office with his directorial Vibe, which was released on the same day.
The comedy-action film, co-starring Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, has reportedly earned ₹1.29cr on its opening day.
Despite the star power of both films, they have recorded a slow start at the box office.
Film synopsis
What is 'Daayra' about?
Daayra follows two senior police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of the law.
When DCP Raman Kumar (Sukumaran) is accused of extrajudicial killings of four men involved in a rape-murder case, DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kapoor Khan) is chosen to investigate the case.
Daayra marks the first collaboration between the two actors.
The film has been written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Pen Studios.