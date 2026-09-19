Kareena-Prithviraj's 'Daayra' earns just ₹90L on opening day

Kapoor Khan is also up against her brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu, at the box office with his directorial Vibe, which was released on the same day.

The comedy-action film, co-starring Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, has reportedly earned ₹1.29cr on its opening day.

Despite the star power of both films, they have recorded a slow start at the box office.