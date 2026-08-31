Is Kareena-Prithviraj's 'Daayra' based on real rape-murder case?
What's the story
Meghna Gulzar's upcoming crime thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been linked to several real-life cases. Initially, it was rumored that the film was inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case of a veterinarian and the controversial police encounter that followed. However, Gulzar recently clarified that Daayra is not a direct retelling of any single real-life incident.
Film's inspiration
Gulzar clarifies film's inspiration
In a statement shared ahead of Daayra's trailer release, per News18, Gulzar revealed that the film is inspired by several true events from across India.
She emphasized that the story isn't confined to a particular city or state but depicts a reality that can happen "almost everywhere and anywhere" in the country.
This revelation has shifted the focus from one specific case to a broader exploration of societal issues.
Film's premise
Exploring 'gray areas'
Daayra is an investigative crime thriller that revolves around two police officers who find themselves on opposite sides of a complicated moral and legal conflict.
Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Sukumaran plays DCP Raman Kumar.
Gulzar has often described the film as an exploration of the "gray areas between right and wrong." The film's premise reflects this theme, with both characters having different ideas of justice and responsibility.
Initial speculation
Initial reports about 'Daayra'
When Daayra was first announced in 2024, reports suggested that it was inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case and subsequent police encounter involving four accused.
A source had said that Gulzar had spent years researching this subject and had strong source material for the screenplay.
However, it was never officially confirmed by the filmmakers as a direct adaptation of that case.
Case details
What was the Hyderabad case?
The case involved a 26-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered near Hyderabad in November 2019.
The accused allegedly deflated her scooter's tire, pretended to help her, and then forcibly took her to an abandoned place, assaulting her.
Her body was later transported and burnt under an under-construction bridge. Four men were arrested and charged with rape, murder, and abduction.
During reconstruction of scene, the police alleged the accused attacked them, forcing them to open fire. All four were killed.