'Daayra' trailer pairs Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran as rival DCPs
Entertainment
The trailer for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra just dropped, giving us a closer look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as rival DCPs.
Based on true events, the film promises a gripping face-off between their characters and hits theaters September 18.
This is the first time these two stars are sharing the screen.
'Daayra' credits Gulzar, Agarwal and Keswani
Daayra dives into tricky questions about justice and how it's served, with writing credits shared by Meghna, Sima Agarwal, and Yash Keswani.
The movie reunites Gulzar with Junglee Pictures (think Talvar, Raazi), while Pen Studios also co-produces.
Sukumaran said working with Gulzar was thought-provoking and impactful, hinting that this crime drama will keep you guessing till the end.