'Dabangg' vibes! Filmmaker Akhil Menon turns actor in 'Shivay' Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Akhil Menon is stepping into the spotlight with his first-ever acting role as a corrupt cop in Pocket FM's new show, Shivay.

Known for his work in big film promos, Menon says the rise of audio shows and digital content has opened doors for newcomers like him.

He's especially pumped about this chance, drawing inspiration from Salman Khan's Dabangg character—he even had fun recreating the look on Instagram.