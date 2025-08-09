Next Article
'Dabangg' vibes! Filmmaker Akhil Menon turns actor in 'Shivay'
Akhil Menon is stepping into the spotlight with his first-ever acting role as a corrupt cop in Pocket FM's new show, Shivay.
Known for his work in big film promos, Menon says the rise of audio shows and digital content has opened doors for newcomers like him.
He's especially pumped about this chance, drawing inspiration from Salman Khan's Dabangg character—he even had fun recreating the look on Instagram.
Menon's journey from filmmaker to actor
Before landing Shivay, Menon sharpened his skills making short videos for Filtercopy.
The casting team shared their excitement by posting photos of him suited up as a police officer.
For Menon, this show isn't just a gig—it's a dream come true and a big step forward in his creative journey.