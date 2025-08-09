Next Article
'Tehran' on ZEE5: Release date, cast, plot, trailer
Get ready for Tehran, a new geopolitical thriller starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, landing on ZEE5 this August 14.
Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film follows ACP Rajiv Kumar (Abraham) as his search for answers leads him into dangerous territory—caught between Iran's hostility and India's silence.
When and where to watch 'Tehran'
Tehran will stream on ZEE5 starting August 14, so you can catch all the action from home.
Supporting cast and early reviews
Manushi Chhillar steps in as SI Divya Rana, Kumar's steadfast partner, while Neeru Bajwa brings depth as Sheilaja.
The trailer has already earned praise for its tense spy drama vibes.
With an IMDb score of 8.1/10 from early viewers, this one looks like a solid pick if you're into thrillers with real-world stakes.