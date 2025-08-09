'Tehran' on ZEE5: Release date, cast, plot, trailer

Tehran will stream on ZEE5 starting August 14, so you can catch all the action from home.

Supporting cast and early reviews

Manushi Chhillar steps in as SI Divya Rana, Kumar's steadfast partner, while Neeru Bajwa brings depth as Sheilaja.

The trailer has already earned praise for its tense spy drama vibes.

With an IMDb score of 8.1/10 from early viewers, this one looks like a solid pick if you're into thrillers with real-world stakes.