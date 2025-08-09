Meta's AI move meets Sheeraz Hasan's Hollywood. Bollywood. AI
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is eyeing a bigger role in entertainment by leaning into artificial intelligence.
This comes as celebrity manager Sheeraz Hasan—who's worked with names like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber—launched Hollywood. AI and Bollywood. AI, platforms that use data to help stars reach fans worldwide.
It all lines up with Meta's push to blend AI with how we experience social media and pop culture.
What's in it for creators?
Hasan's AI-powered platforms are built to boost talent discovery using trend analysis and audience insights, making it easier for creators to grow their influence.
There's talk that Meta might even bring these tools on board, which could totally change how new talent gets noticed—and paid—in the industry.
For anyone dreaming of making it big, this tech could open some pretty interesting doors.