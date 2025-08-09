Meta's AI move meets Sheeraz Hasan's Hollywood. Bollywood. AI Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is eyeing a bigger role in entertainment by leaning into artificial intelligence.

This comes as celebrity manager Sheeraz Hasan—who's worked with names like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber—launched Hollywood. AI and Bollywood. AI, platforms that use data to help stars reach fans worldwide.

It all lines up with Meta's push to blend AI with how we experience social media and pop culture.