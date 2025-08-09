Next Article
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift house-hunting in Cleveland
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were spotted checking out luxury homes in Cleveland's upscale eastside suburbs.
After touring at least two lavish properties, the couple grabbed a bite at JoJo's in Chagrin Falls.
For Kelce, it's a bit of a hometown moment—he grew up just down the road in Cleveland Heights.
Kelce is currently busy with NFL training camp
The neighborhoods they visited are packed with "stealth wealth" estates, including an $18 million listing in Hunting Valley and several other multimillion-dollar homes.
While fans are buzzing about their next move, Kelce is keeping his focus on football after intense training in Florida, gearing up for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.