'Dacoit': First song 'Rubaroo' out this week
Entertainment
Get ready for Rubaroo, the first song from the upcoming film Dacoit, releasing February 27.
The track promises a soulful vibe and highlights the sweet chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur before things get intense in the movie.
Promo poster is out, too
The promo poster shows Sesh with a sharp, serious look and Thakur in white, smiling softly—hinting at their connection before his character turns into a dacoit.
Composer Bheems Ceciroleo is behind the music, adding to the anticipation.
Film's release date and other details
Dacoit is director Shaneil Deo's debut and is being eyed for an April 2026 release (specific date not confirmed).
With Anurag Kashyap joining Sesh and Thakur, presented by Annapurna Studios, this one's aiming for pan-India buzz.