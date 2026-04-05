'Dacoit' trailer shows Sesh as Hari seeking revenge April 10
The trailer for Dacoit is out, giving us a first look at Adivi Sesh as Hari, a man out for revenge after being betrayed.
Directed by Shaneil Deo and costarring Mrunal Thakur, the film teases intense action and personal drama.
At the launch, Sesh shared a fun memory about crossing the U.S.-Canada border with no money for his first love.
Dacoit releases April 10.
Kashyap makes Tollywood debut in 'Dacoit'
Expect a prison break, wild car chases, and a high-stakes heist as Hari faces his past. Thakur takes on a major role and even shows off her driving skills.
The movie also features Anurag Kashyap making his Tollywood acting debut as a cop, with Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni rounding out the cast.
Bonus: it's shot in both Telugu and Hindi to reach an even bigger audience.