'Dacoit' trailer shows Sesh as Hari seeking revenge April 10 Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

The trailer for Dacoit is out, giving us a first look at Adivi Sesh as Hari, a man out for revenge after being betrayed.

Directed by Shaneil Deo and costarring Mrunal Thakur, the film teases intense action and personal drama.

At the launch, Sesh shared a fun memory about crossing the U.S.-Canada border with no money for his first love.

Dacoit releases April 10.