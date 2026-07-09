'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story' poster faces Photoshop backlash
Entertainment
The first look at Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story dropped on former India captain Sourav Ganguly's birthday, showing Rajkummar Rao recreating Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration from the NatWest Series final.
Instead of excitement, though, fans on Reddit, Instagram, and X called out the poster for its "bad Photoshop," with some even mistaking it for a fan edit.
Ganguly calls 'Dada' best birthday gift
Despite the backlash, Ganguly called the biopic "the best birthday gift ever" and said he's looking forward to Rao's performance.
Dada is set to hit theaters on May 14, 2027.