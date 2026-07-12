Dadlani apologizes to Royal on 'Indian Idol' for 'basic-to-bad' comment
Entertainment
Composer Vishal Dadlani made a heartfelt apology to singer Jasleen Royal on Indian Idol for his harsh critique of her 2025 Coldplay concert performance, where he called her a "basic-to-bad singer."
The moment came as Royal was celebrating her new song "Inaam" with Badshah, and it helped clear the air after the public fallout.
Dadlani admits misdirected comments
Dadlani admitted his comments were misdirected, saying, "It was never my intention to diss you as an artiste... I truly admire Jasleen's compositions."
He also highlighted how important it is to support female composers in India.
Royal accepted the apology but shared that the criticism had hurt her, especially given their professional connection.