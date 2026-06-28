Daggubati announces 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' worldwide October 2
Entertainment
Venkatesh Daggubati is back with Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, an action-comedy thriller directed by Trivikram Srinivas, set to release worldwide on October 2, 2026.
Venkatesh dropped the news on social media with fresh posters, saying, "The doors of #AadarshaKutumbam open worldwide on OCTOBER 2nd." Fans are already buzzing about it.
Daggubati Srinivas team up 'VenkyAnil5' begins
This film marks a new team-up between Venkatesh and Srinivas and also stars Srinidhi Shetty.
Meanwhile, Venkatesh has another project in the works (tentatively called VenkyAnil5, directed by Anil Ravipudi) which kicked off in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony and features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty.