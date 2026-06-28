Daggubati announces 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' worldwide October 2 Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Venkatesh Daggubati is back with Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, an action-comedy thriller directed by Trivikram Srinivas, set to release worldwide on October 2, 2026.

Venkatesh dropped the news on social media with fresh posters, saying, "The doors of #AadarshaKutumbam open worldwide on OCTOBER 2nd." Fans are already buzzing about it.