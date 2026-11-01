Daggubati announces 'Scary picture' with Babu, Ranaut confirms role
Entertainment
Rana Daggubati just dropped some big news at HorrorCon India 2026: he's teaming up with director Ravi Babu for a new horror movie called Scary Picture.
Kangana Ranaut is set to star, and she confirmed her role with an Instagram post on November 1.
Babu experimental, Ranaut returns to horror
Ravi Babu, known for his quirky and experimental films since 2002 (like Adhugo), brings his signature style to this project.
Meanwhile, Kangana is juggling her duties as an MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, alongside her film career.
Fun fact: this marks her return to Hindi horror after more than a decade: her last was Raaz: The Mystery Continues back in 2009!