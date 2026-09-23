Daggubati's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' delayed to Oct 9

Venkatesh Daggubati's much-awaited action comedy, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47), has been delayed by a week and will now hit theaters on October 9, 2026, instead of October 2.

The makers shared the news online, promising "AK47 will be arriving a week later, but we promise you... BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT! Aadarsha Kutumbam, now arrives in theaters on OCTOBER 9th!" for fans.