Daggubati's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' delayed to Oct 9
Entertainment
Venkatesh Daggubati's much-awaited action comedy, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47), has been delayed by a week and will now hit theaters on October 9, 2026, instead of October 2.
The makers shared the news online, promising "AK47 will be arriving a week later, but we promise you... BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT! Aadarsha Kutumbam, now arrives in theaters on OCTOBER 9th!" for fans.
Shetty leads 'AK47' cast
AK47 features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Yuvina joining the lineup. The film brings together big names like composer Thaman S and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran.
Up next, Venkatesh will star in January 12 Vidudala alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, set for a Sankranti release on January 12, 2027.