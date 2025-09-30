'Daiji': Ramesh Aravind's horror thriller teaser is eerily intriguing
The first look at the Kannada film Daiji is out, and it's got some seriously eerie vibes. The teaser shows a mysterious ritual to summon the demigod Daiji, with Ramesh Aravind starring in the film.
True to director Akash Srivatsa's style (think Shivaji Surathkal), the teaser keeps most details under wraps, building suspense without giving away too much.
'Daiji' mixes love and life with paranormal scares
Daiji isn't just about scares—it explores love and life through a paranormal lens, mixing horror, mystery, and suspense for something refreshingly different.
Alongside Aravind, you'll see Diganth and Radhika Narayan.
The film is backed by Ravi Kashyap (Vibha Kashyap Productions), with Shreesha Kuduvalli on cinematography and Judah Sandhy doing the music.
If you're into thrillers that keep you guessing, mark the release for by year-end or early 2026 on your calendar!