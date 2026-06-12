Daisy Shah returns to reality TV with 'The Alliance India'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Daisy Shah, known for movies like Jai Ho and Hate Story 3, is set to return to reality television with The Alliance India. Variety India reported that Shah has joined the contestant lineup for the upcoming series. She is expected to begin filming for the show around June 20.
Show details
More about 'The Alliance India'
Produced by Banijay Asia, The Alliance India will reportedly be streamed on Prime Video. The show is based on a Dutch reality format created by John de Mol and owned by Talpa Studios. It is a high-stakes competition series that revolves around trust, strategy, and deception, with 16 contestants divided into teams of four. The show is filmed in a luxury mansion setting.
Career highlights
Shah's last reality show was 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Shah's most recent reality TV appearance was on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in 2023. Despite an early exit from the competition, she made a comeback later in the season as a wildcard contestant. She is also set to feature in Imtiyaz Bhat's upcoming film DGP Kashmir, where she will portray a high-ranking police officer.