Dakota Johnson to headline dramedy 'Tell Me Everything'
What's the story
Dakota Johnson is set to star in and produce the upcoming relationship dramedy, Tell Me Everything, for Lionsgate. The studio acquired the rights after a competitive spec sale with multiple preemptive offers, reported Variety. Gaelyn Golde, known for Netflix's Saturn Return and Hulu's Chad Powers, has penned the script and will executive produce the film.
Plot details
Johnson will play a cynical divorce attorney
In Tell Me Everything, Johnson will play a cynical divorce attorney who has lost faith in love.
Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a celebrity couples therapist who is dealing with her own marital issues.
The logline reads, "Their unexpected bond causes both to question everything they know about love in this modern tale about marriage, commitment, and relationships."
Production details
Johnson will back the film through her production company
Apart from acting, Johnson will also produce the film under her production company TeaTime Pictures.
Samantha Racanelli and Ro Donnelly will also be producing.
Since the company's inception in 2019, Johnson has produced and starred in several films including Daddio, Sundance audience award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth, Am I OK?, and the upcoming The Three Incestuous Sisters.
Writer's portfolio
Know more about 'Tell Me Everything' writer Golde
Golde, who wrote the script for Tell Me Everything, has an impressive portfolio.
She recently wrote and executive produced Netflix's upcoming film Saturn Return, starring Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, and Will Poulter.
The movie is helmed by Academy Award nominee Greg Kwedar, with Plan B producing.
Golde is also developing another feature at Netflix with Kelly Fremon Craig producing.