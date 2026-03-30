Dalal announces marriage, keeps wife private and denies kidnapping allegations
Entertainment
Reality TV star Rajat Dalal just announced he's married, calling it the beginning of a new phase of life, but kept his wife's identity private.
Even as he celebrates, old controversies from Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 are still following him.
He's strongly denied recent kidnapping allegations, calling them completely false and defamatory.
Dalal fought Rathee and faced criticism
Dalal's time on reality shows was anything but smooth. He got into a physical fight with Digvijay Singh Rathee on The 50 and admitted his anger issues have hurt his family.
His comments about Nehal Chudasama during a task, plus some harsh words about Chum Darang from Bigg Boss 18 on a podcast, brought even more criticism his way.