Dalal announces marriage, keeps wife private and denies kidnapping allegations

Dalal fought Rathee and faced criticism

Dalal's time on reality shows was anything but smooth. He got into a physical fight with Digvijay Singh Rathee on The 50 and admitted his anger issues have hurt his family.

His comments about Nehal Chudasama during a task, plus some harsh words about Chum Darang from Bigg Boss 18 on a podcast, brought even more criticism his way.