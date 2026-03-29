Dalal posts wedding photos as Khan meets Singh at party Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

Reality TV favorite Rajat Dalal (from Bigg Boss 18 and The 50) just dropped wedding pics with his girlfriend, though he's keeping her name private for now. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony by a river, and fans are loving the dreamy photos.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was seen catching up with Ranveer Singh at a Mumbai party.