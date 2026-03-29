Dalal posts wedding photos as Khan meets Singh at party
Entertainment
Reality TV favorite Rajat Dalal (from Bigg Boss 18 and The 50) just dropped wedding pics with his girlfriend, though he's keeping her name private for now. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony by a river, and fans are loving the dreamy photos.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was seen catching up with Ranveer Singh at a Mumbai party.
Singh's 'Dhurandhar' 1200cr Khans silent
Ranveer's latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on fire, raking in over ₹1,200 crore worldwide in just 10 days.
Still, neither SRK nor Salman Khan has commented on its massive run.
With Dhurandhar 2 also breaking records since its March release, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma called out Bollywood's silence about these wins—raising questions about industry support.