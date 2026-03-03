'Dalimb': Jitendra Kumar's psychological thriller promises to be unsettling
Entertainment
ZEE5 just dropped the first look of Dalimb, a psychological thriller starring Jitendra Kumar in a totally fresh role.
Set in suburban Mumbai, the film also features Priya Bapat and others, diving into themes like memory, truth, love, and loss—plus a bit of reality versus illusion.
Film is Priya Aven's directorial debut
Dalimb is the directorial debut of Priya Aven and credits her as the film's writer.
The creators call it "It is a pacy, engaging and unsettling thriller with an emotional core that will shock you and move you in equal measure."
It also showcases Jitendra Kumar in an unrecognizable, dramatically different avatar—definitely one to watch when it premieres later this year on ZEE5.