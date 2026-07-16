Damon: Nolan's IMAX 'The Odyssey' Trojan Horse was improvised
Entertainment
Matt Damon shared that shooting the famous Trojan Horse scene for Christopher Nolan's IMAX take on The Odyssey was a real challenge.
Just days before filming, Nolan still hadn't picked a method, so the team went with an improvised plan, cramming together inside the wooden horse with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and figuring it out as they went.
Damon, Hathaway and Holland lead cast
Damon plays Odysseus alongside Anne Hathaway (Penelope) and Tom Holland (Telemachus).
Jon Bernthal (Menelaus) powered through freezing shoots in Morocco, earning praise from Damon for his dedication.
John Leguizamo (Eumaeus) also gave a shout-out to Nolan for his hands-on approach, joining the cast inside the horse with all that IMAX gear to keep things authentic.