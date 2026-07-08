Damon says preparing as Odysseus for Nolan changed his life
Entertainment
Matt Damon just shared how prepping to play Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film totally changed his life.
On Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, he talked about the challenge of "getting jacked in your 50s," saying it meant a full lifestyle overhaul: think strict workouts and major diet changes.
Damon credits gluten-free diet, praises experience
Damon credits ditching gluten with boosting his health, though he admits missing bread and pizza.
Sleep was another big hurdle; five hours was the goal on set (the crew even joked about calling it the "Odyssey Five").
Still, Damon called the experience "wonderful."
The film also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.