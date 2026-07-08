Damon says preparing as Odysseus for Nolan changed his life

Damon credits gluten-free diet, praises experience

Damon credits ditching gluten with boosting his health, though he admits missing bread and pizza.

Sleep was another big hurdle; five hours was the goal on set (the crew even joked about calling it the "Odyssey Five").

Still, Damon called the experience "wonderful."

The film also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.