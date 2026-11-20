Dan Hicks, NBC Sports broadcaster, dies at 64, daughters remember
Dan Hicks, NBC Sports broadcaster, passed away last week at 64.
His daughters Ellery and Hannah shared heartfelt tributes online: Ellery called him "incredible, brilliant, kind and gentle," while Hannah remembered his passion and loyalty.
Ellery expressed deep gratitude for his constant support.
Ashes to scatter at Winged Foot
The Hicks family plans to spread Dan's ashes at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, a place special to him.
His final Instagram post celebrated daughter Riley's marathon run, just one more sign of how much he championed his kids.
Dan leaves behind three daughters with his wife and ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, remembered as both a respected broadcaster and a devoted dad.