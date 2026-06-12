'Dancing With The Stars' Arnold welcomes baby boy with Cusick
Entertainment
Lindsay Arnold, best known from Dancing With The Stars, just welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Samuel Cusick.
Arnold shared the news on Instagram, posting sweet photos of their newborn and saying, "Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love ,"
Arnold announced pregnancy last November
Married, Lindsay and Samuel are already parents to two daughters: Sage Jill (four) and June Cusick (two).
Lindsay announced her pregnancy last November and kept fans updated with honest posts about prepping for their son.
She often talks about how much she loves being a mom, calling it an honor to help her kids grow up and find their way.