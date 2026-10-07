'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' returns to North America 2027
Entertainment
Dancing with the Stars: Live! is heading back on tour across North America in 2027, starting January 21 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The show will visit big cities like Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.
Tour stops in 61 cities
This time, the tour stops in 61 cities, including Buffalo on January 22 and Las Vegas on April 3, so there's a good chance it's coming near you.
If you want first dibs on tickets, register for access to buy tickets through the link in the tour's Instagram bio.