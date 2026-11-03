Dane details ALS diagnosis in memoir after 'Grey's Anatomy' fame

Eric Dane, best known for Grey's Anatomy, shared in his just-released memoir how doctors first suspected he had multifocal motor neuropathy before discovering he actually had ALS.

He started losing function in his right hand and went through months of tests and treatments that didn't help, leading to the correct diagnosis nine months later.

Dane called getting the news a "death sentence."

He went public with his ALS journey in 2025 and sadly passed away earlier this year at age 53.