'Dangal' actor Sanya Malhotra bought this apartment recently (March 2026)
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra, known for her breakout role in Dangal, bought a swanky new apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West recently (March 2026).
She teamed up with her dad, Sunil Kumar Malhotra, to seal the deal in March 2026.
The place cost her ₹15 crore
The new place set Sanya back by ₹14.3 crore, plus another ₹71.5 lakh in stamp duty fees.
The apartment is in the Bayview building on Juhu-Versova Link Road and was previously owned by Samir Bhojwani.
Hrithik Roshan also owns apartments in the same building
Turns out Sanya isn't the only celebrity here; Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments in the same building for ₹97.5 crore, which included a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace and access to 10 parking slots.